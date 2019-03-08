Wanted man arrested at Norwich railway station after falling asleep on train

British Transport Police arrested a wanted man, who had fallen asleep on a train, at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2015

A sleepy train passenger had a rude awakening when he was arrested by police who woke him to check he was okay - and realised he was wanted.

British Transport Police East Anglia arrested the man at Norwich railway station today (Tuesday, March 19) after they went to check on his wellbeing and realised he was wanted.

They tweeted: “Moral of that story is not to fall asleep on the train to be woken up by police who were concerned for his welfare.”