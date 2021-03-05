News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police speak to driver after woman asked to get in van

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:47 PM March 5, 2021   
Skeyton Road in North Walsham

Skeyton Road in North Walsham where a man was spoken to by police after following a jogger. - Credit: Google Maps

Police have spoken to a driver after a woman told officers she was followed and asked to get in his van while she was out jogging.

The incident happened in the Skeyton Road area of North Walsham at around 2pm, when police were called to reports a woman had been approached by the van driver while running.

The woman said that when the van first passed her and the man waved, she thought it was someone who thought they knew her.

She said: "The van drove off and I carried on running but then when I came out of the woods I saw it sitting in a layby."

The van then followed her, before the driver wound the window down and said 'get in the van'. When the woman refused her offered her a lift.

She added: "I told him that I didn't need a lift because I was running and then he asked which way it was to North Walsham and I told him he was in North Walsham and with that he drove off."

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said: "Officers have since spoken to the driver of the van and no offences have been identified."

