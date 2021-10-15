Former policeman to appear in court accused of rape

Published: 1:43 PM October 15, 2021

A former policeman is due to appear in court after being charged with rape and assault.

Jason Corley, 41, from Norfolk, was a serving police constable when the alleged offences took place.

Corley was based in Sizewell, Suffolk, with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

He is due in Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, October 18, accused of four offences, including two counts of assault, and one of rape.

The offences took place between August 1 2020 and February 3 2021.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.

Join our Norwich Court Cases group on Facebook for more news about the justice system in the city.