Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Former policeman to appear in court accused of rape

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:43 PM October 15, 2021   
Sizewell A and Sizewell B nuclear power plants - EDF hopes to have Sizewell C sitting alongside Pict

Corley was a serving constable at Sizewell Nuclear Power Station - Credit: Su Anderson

A former policeman is due to appear in court after being charged with rape and assault.

Jason Corley, 41, from Norfolk, was a serving police constable when the alleged offences took place.

Corley was based in Sizewell, Suffolk, with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

He is due in Norwich Magistrates Court on Monday, October 18, accused of four offences, including two counts of assault, and one of rape.

The offences took place between August 1 2020 and February 3 2021.

Norfolk Live
Suffolk Constabulary
Suffolk

