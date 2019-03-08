Video

Sixth person arrested in connection with Thetford murder

Police at the bridge over the underpass under Brandon Road in Thetford where David Lawal was stabbed . Picture: Denise Bradley Norfolk Police

A sixth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man in Thetford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It follows an incident on Brandon Road, Thetford, shortly after 7pm on October 3 where the victim - who has been provisionally identified as David Lawal - suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene just before 8pm.

A man in his 60s was arrested at a property in Thetford on October 11 on suspicion of assisting an offender.

He has since been released with no further action to be taken.

Two men, aged 26 and 29, who were arrested in connection with the incident have been released under investigation while a 17-year-old man has been bailed until October 30 while the investigation continues.

A fourth man, aged 48, arrested in connection with the incident on suspicion of possessing a bladed article and Class A drugs, has been released under investigation.

Also, a fifth man, aged in his 60s, who was arrested on October 8 on suspicion of assisting an offender, has also been released under investigation.

Any witnesses or anyone with information that may help the investigation can share this with the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team online at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363719N41-PO1.

They can also telephone Norfolk Police on 101 and quote reference Operation Petersfield and a member of the enquiry team will call them back.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers.co.uk