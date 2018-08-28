Search

Thieves steal six wheels from coach firm’s minibus

PUBLISHED: 12:09 14 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:09 14 December 2018

Six wheels were stolen from a minibus in Dereham. Picture: Euroview Coaching

Archant

The six wheels on a minibus were stolen while it was parked on an industrial estate in Dereham.

Euroview Coaching Ltd of Dereham, based on Bertie Ward Way, was targeted between 10.15pm and 10.30pm on Wednesday, December 12.

Manager Katrina Farrow said: “I was the first one to find out, at about 5.30am. I was shocked and I had to check whether I was not seeing things. This is the first time something like this has happened here, although we have had fuel stolen before.

“We did not have to cancel any particular journeys, but that minibus could have been used that day. Instead, it just sat on the concrete because the wheels had been taken. Another one of our minibuses was also targeted that night. They took the jack out of it. It was not broken into so we think they might have had the keys to it.”

Earlier that night, a van was targeted on the Threxton Road industrial estate in Watton. That incident happened between 9.15pm and 9.30pm and rear light covers, inverters and two petrol cans were stolen.

Officers are keen to trace three men who were seen acting suspiciously in both areas at the time of the incidents. It’s believed they were driving a silver coloured car.

Anyone with information should call PC Ryan Thorogood at Dereham police station on 101. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

