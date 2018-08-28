Six people to go on trial for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Great Yarmouth

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Six people are to go on trial charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Great Yarmouth.

The trial at Norwich Crown Court is expected to last about four weeks and so a larger than usual panel of potential jurors was brought in to ensure that a jury which was able to sit for a longer period, could be sworn in, as normally jury service is for two weeks.

Judge Andrew Shaw told the jury: “The case you are going to hear involves a conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Great Yarmouth.”

William Donkoh, aged 36, of Brooksby’s Walk, Hackney, London, Tatjana Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, Glonar Thomas, 19, from London, Irina Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address and Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, of Wick Road, Hackney, London, have all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth, between May 1, 2017 and June 27, 2018.

Judge Shaw then sent the jury panel away until Wednesday when it is expected the case will be opened.