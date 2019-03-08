Driver clocked at more than double the speed limit on A47 amid six 100mph-plus stops

Six drivers were clocked driving at over 100mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. Photo: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Six drivers were caught doing speeds of more than 100mph on the A47 on Saturday - including one topping 146mph, more than double speed limit.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team's west contingent was based at the A47 at Terrington St John and was "shocked at some of the speeds they have seen".

In what was described as a "short period" they clocked drivers travelling at 103mph, two drivers at 105mph, one at 114mph, another at 127mph and the fastest at 146mph.

The driver travelling at 103mph was arrested on suspicion of drug driving after providing a positive drug test.

Sergeant Chris Harris, who heads up the unit, said: "103mph and then you throw drug driving in the mix too. You'll increase your chance of being involved in a collision resulting in death or serious injury."