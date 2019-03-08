Six sentenced over prison riot in which snooker balls were hurled at officers

Abdul Miah, David Smith, Kalil Robinson, Marvis Smith, Robert Lainsbury and Ruben Francis. Pictures: Cambridgeshire Police Cambridgeshire Police

Six prisoners have been sentenced for their parts in a riot in which snooker balls, tables and chairs were hurled at officers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Violence erupted at HMP Whitemoor, near March, Cambs on Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Tempers flared as prison officers attempted to restrain an inmate who had refused to move to another part of the jail.

David Smith, 36, Marvis Smith, 33, and Robert Lainsbury, 25, tried to barge into the cell but failed and became violent.

Together with fellow inmates, Ruben Francis, 37, Kalil Robinson, 25, and Abdul Miah, 36, they threw snooker balls, tables and chairs at prison officers, with some suffering minor injuries.

You may also want to watch:

The officers retreated and, after 15 minutes, the prisoners calmed down and started cleaning up the mess.

The men were sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court on Wednesday, May 1, after all pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

David Smith was jailed for two-and-a-half years, to run consecutively with his life sentence for murder; Marvis Smith was jailed for 12 months, to run consecutively with his 38-year sentence for murder; Francis was jailed for two years, to run consecutively with a sentence for robbery, and Lainsbury was jailed for 18 months, to run consecutively with his 26-year sentence for murder.

Robinson was jailed for two years, to run consecutively with his 14-year sentence for aggravated burglary, and Miah, who was released from prison before the case was heard, was jailed for six weeks.

Det Con Shelly Reeve, from Cambridgeshire police, said: “With the level of violence these men showed, the prison officers made the right call in getting themselves out of the wing.

“The men had already proved they were dangerous when they were sent to a Aategory A prison, where the most serious offenders are kept. As a result of their actions, they will be staying there a little while longer.”