Six arrested for alleged drug offences following major police operation

PUBLISHED: 17:09 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 04 October 2019

Police were called to Whapload Road for a reported drugs bust. Photo: Greta Levy

Two vehicles have been seized by police with six people being arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

Officers arrested six people in connection with drug offences in Lowestoft on Friday, October 4 as part of a police operation.

A police spokesman said: "Officers had reason to stop two vehicles on Whapload Road in the town at 2.25pm this afternoon (Friday).

"Six people were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

"They were all taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre where they currently remain and enquiries are ongoing.

"The two vehicles were also seized by police."

Witnesses described seeing a number of police cars on Whapload Road as the vehicles were seized.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

