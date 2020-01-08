Six drivers caught speeding in space of one hour

Townhouse Road in Costessey. Pic: Google Street View Google Street View

Police have warned drivers to slow down after a crackdown caught six motorists in the space of just an hour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

South Norfolk Police carried out speed enforcement in Costessey between 12.30pm and 1.30pm on Wednesday (January 8).

Three drivers were issued with traffic offence reports. Once a traffic offence report is issued, it is submitted to central ticket office, which decides what action is taken.

You may also want to watch:

It could be a driver education course is offered, a fixed penalty notice issues or the driver could be summonsed to court.

A further three drivers were given verbal warnings.

The motorists were caught in Townhouse Road.

Police tweeted: "Please slow down as speed kills".