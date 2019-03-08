Six cars targeted in overnight crime spree

This is the moment thieves broke into a parked car in a Beccles driveway. Picture: Contributed Archant

CCTV has captured the moment thieves broke into parked cars before stealing money, after six vehicles were targeted in the crime spree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Five cars were broken into overnight in Beccles. Picture: Contributed Five cars were broken into overnight in Beccles. Picture: Contributed

One woman, from Beccles, hopes the perpetrators are caught and punished after her mother’s Renault Clio was broken into and her personal items were dumped on the road.

The woman in her 20s, who did not want to be named, said: “Mum found all of her cards tipped out and on the road. She is okay now - it is a relief in a way that is wasn’t just us.”

The CCTV stills from the property show two people wearing hooded tops reaching into the vehicle.

The daughter has called for the street lights to be left on all night following the attack in the town.

“More needs to be done - I think this is happening more frequently in Beccles. It started from 11.30pm when the lights were turned off,” she added.

Police received five reports of vehicles thefts on Wednesday (April 10) and one report the night before, all the thefts are believed to have happened overnight.

Police were called at 11.15pm on the Tuesday following reports of a theft from a Vauxhall Vivaro van in Worlingham, Beccles. A passenger window was smashed and 10 to 12 power tools were stolen.

Following the first theft, five other cars were broken into on South Road, Richard Campton Road, Upper Grange Road, Ashman’s Road as well as Derby Road, all in Beccles.

An iPod, coat, Sat Nav, small change, a wallet and a purse were all stolen throughout the evening. Police believe these incidents are likely to be linked.

They have urged motorists to make sure their cars are locked and all valuables are removed, no matter whether the vehicle is parked on or off-road.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity should contact the Incident Crime Management Hub on 101, quoting the relevant CAD reference or you can provide an online update via the force website http://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update or email ICMH@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.