Knives, drugs and drink driving: six arrested on busy night in town

PUBLISHED: 10:53 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 22 September 2019

Police in Kings Lynn made six arrests on a busy Saturday night in the town. Picture: Getty

Police in Kings Lynn made six arrests on a busy Saturday night in the town. Picture: Getty

Archant

It was an eventful Saturday night for police in King's Lynn as they made a number of high profile arrests in the town.

Six people were arrested for offences ranging from drugs to possession of weapons, while two were detained for assaulting officers.

In a tweet King's Lynn police said one person had been detained for threatening another with a knife, while another had been arrested for criminal damage.

Another suspect had been arrested for the possession of Class A drugs and two knives.

A person was held when they were found to be wanted for failing to appear in court. And another person was stopped for drink driving.

