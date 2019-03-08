Knives, drugs and drink driving: six arrested on busy night in town
PUBLISHED: 10:53 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 22 September 2019
Archant
It was an eventful Saturday night for police in King's Lynn as they made a number of high profile arrests in the town.
Six people were arrested for offences ranging from drugs to possession of weapons, while two were detained for assaulting officers.
In a tweet King's Lynn police said one person had been detained for threatening another with a knife, while another had been arrested for criminal damage.
Another suspect had been arrested for the possession of Class A drugs and two knives.
A person was held when they were found to be wanted for failing to appear in court. And another person was stopped for drink driving.
