Knives, drugs and drink driving: six arrested on busy night in town

Picture: Getty Archant

It was an eventful Saturday night for police in King's Lynn as they made a number of high profile arrests in the town.

6 people arrested tonight. The first for threatening another with a knife, another for criminal damage. One for failing to appear in court. One for drink driving. One for possession of class a drugs and two knives. The last for assaulting two officers #Team1 #PS1752 pic.twitter.com/KKeyH7qawp — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) September 22, 2019

Six people were arrested for offences ranging from drugs to possession of weapons, while two were detained for assaulting officers.

In a tweet King's Lynn police said one person had been detained for threatening another with a knife, while another had been arrested for criminal damage.

Another suspect had been arrested for the possession of Class A drugs and two knives.

A person was held when they were found to be wanted for failing to appear in court. And another person was stopped for drink driving.