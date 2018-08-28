Search

Six arrested for offences including violence and drugs

PUBLISHED: 16:05 27 January 2019

Six people were arrested on a busy night in King's Lynn. Picture: Archant

Six people were arrested for drug and public order offences involving late night revellers in King’s Lynn.

Police said its team on public order duties in the town on Saturday had experienced a “busy night”.

One person was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm. Four more people who arrested for being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

A sixth person was arrested for possession of suspected class A drugs following an argument with police during which he unwittingly revealed the suspected drugs.

In a Tweet King’s Lynn Police said: “Whilst remonstrating with police on Norfolk Street a drunk male emptied his own pockets throwing things on floor - producing a wrap of suspected Class A drugs. He wasn’t even under arrest at that point.

