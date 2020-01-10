Six in court after discovery of £1m cannabis factory

Police at a cannabis factory found on an industrial estate in Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Five men and a boy charged with involvement in a £1m cannabis factory on a Norfolk industrial estate have had their trial delayed.

Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Police clear one of the four growing rooms at a cannabis factory found at Lenwade. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Officers seized more than 1,000 cannabis plants from a two-storey building in Lenwade in July last year, and the defendants were arrested as part of the operation and charged with production of cannabis.

They were due to go on trial next week at Norwich Crown Court but the trial has now been delayed.

Matthew Sorel-Cameron, prosecuting, said they would have to vacate the trial date next week and a new date has now been fixed for July 6.

The defendants who appeared at the hearing with the help of interpreters were Vedot Koc, 42, from London, Leonardo Motera, 18, from London, Mevlan Cena, 22, of no fixed address, Kien Le, 26, of no fixed address, Viktor Mihayov, 23, from London and a 15 year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons

The trial is expected to last about three weeks.