‘Disgraceful’ sisters attacked good Samaritan with broken bottle

Paula Murray, who was jailed for two years for a violent attack with a bottle in Norwich Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A good Samaritan was stabbed with a broken bottle, kicked and punched in the head by two sisters bent on revenge after a relationship breakdown.

The victim was attacked by Paula and Bonnie Murray after intervening when they were outside the house of a family whose daughter had been seeing a boy Paula had been dating.

Norwich Crown Court heard Paula, then 24, and Bonnie, who turned 18 on the day, visited the target family’s home on Salhouse Road at about 1.30am on August 31, 2018.

Simon Gladwell, prosecuting, said they remonstrated with the occupants before Paula Murray threw a glass bottle at the window, causing damage.

One of the occupants came out and was chased by the sisters, prompting the victim, who lived nearby and heard the commotion, to tell the sisters to shut up.

Mr Gladwell said the victim had been doing her public duty in “trying to calm things down” but said Paula Murray said they would “come in and stab you”.

He said the victim went outside where further threats were made to stab her before the sisters launched a “sustained attack”.

She was grabbed and punched in the face, had her hair pulled and was kicked in the head and arms while on the ground.

She said the sisters were “beating me hard” before she made a grab for one of them - but was told by Paula “get off my face or I will stab you in the face”.

She later discovered that she had been stabbed, at least four times but up to six times, by Paula Murray with a broken bottle during the attack.

Paula Murray, now 26, and Bonnie Murray, now 20, both of Motum Road, Norwich, appeared on Tuesday, October 6, having previously admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Paula, who has a conviction for assaulting a doorman, also admitted criminal damage.

Judge Andrew Shaw said it was “the most appalling incident” in which Bonnie had been “egged on by your older sister”.

Paula Murray was jailed for 20 months while Bonnie was given a 16-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, and 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

She was ordered to pay the victim £1,000 in compensation.

Stephen Spence, mitigating for both defendants, said it was a “disgraceful episode” which had been caused by drink and emotions getting out of hand.