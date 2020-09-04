Man to go on trial on child sex charges
PUBLISHED: 06:52 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 07:00 04 September 2020
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A man is to go on trial accused of eight child sex offences.
Simon Pettitt, 38, formerly of North View Drive, Whissonsett, near Fakenham, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link on September 3.
Pettitt pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape of a child, as well as a further count of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, and two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act. The charges span a time period between 2004 and 2011.
The case has been adjourned for a further hearing to take place on October 23.
