Man ordered to repay more than £1m for role in more than 200 burglaries

Simon Oakley has been ordered to pay back more than £1m for his role in more than 200 burglaries. - Credit: Archant

A Norfolk man has been ordered to repay £1m for his part in a series of burglaries across East Anglia.

Garage owner, Simon Oakley, 49, previously of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, was jailed for nine years in 2018 for his part in a gang which burgled more than 200 homes across the east of England, stealing more than £2m worth of property.

Oakley printed false number plates and supplied them to the gang, using a machine found at his home address.

Following his sentencing, the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) launched a financial investigation which discovered Oakley had made more than £1m from his involvement in the crimes.

At a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) hearing at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, March 28, Oakley was ordered to repay £1,068,875.

He must pay the money in the next three months or face a further jail sentence of two years, as well as having to repay the money.

The funds will be returned to Oakley’s victims.

Financial investigation manager for ERSOU, Leanne Middleton, said: “We will maximise every opportunity we can under POCA legislation, alongside our colleagues in police forces, to strip those who seek to benefit from their ill-gotten gains.

“Oakley will now be made to pay the full price of his actions, and we hope that this serves as an important reminder to anyone who thinks that they can profit financially from invoking misery on other people’s lives.

“We know that this cannot make up for the impact that Oakley and his fellow gang members had on the lives of the people who they burgled, but we hope that this can provide some consolation to them.”