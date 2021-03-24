Jury sent home in A47 death by dangerous driving trial

Published: 5:17 PM March 24, 2021

Simon Nortcliffe, 53, has gone on trial accused of causing the deaths of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78, in A47 crash - Credit: Archant

A jury has been sent home for the night in the trial of a man accused of causing the deaths of two women on the A47 Acle Straight by dangerous driving.

Simon Nortcliffe. 53, of Whitchurch, Shropshire, has denied driving a Fiat Ducato van dangerously on the A47 New Road, near Mautby, causing the death of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78, who were driving in the opposite direction in a pink Nissan Micra on March 2, 2020.

Nortcliffe has been on trial at Norwich Crown Court and David Wilson, prosecuting suggested the defendant had tragically fallen asleep at the wheel as there had been "no attempt to brake" or to "move back to his side of the road" prior to the crash, which happened about 4.50pm.

However John Morgans, for Nortcliffe, said that the prosecution did not get close to making the jury sure the defendant had fallen asleep.

He said there was some kind of distraction but the defendant had no memory of it.

Judge Katharine Moore summed up the case to the jury before sending them out. The jury were sent home on Wednesday evening and will carry on with its deliberations on Thursday.