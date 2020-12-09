Driver denies causing death of two women by dangerous driving in A47 crash

Published: 1:40 PM December 9, 2020

The crash closed the road in both directions and prompted a huge emergency services response.

A man has denied causing death by dangerous driving after a crash on the A47 Acle Straight which claimed the lives of two women.

Simon Nortcliffe, 53, of Whitchurch, Shropshire, denied driving a Fiat Ducato van dangerously on the A47 New Road, near Mautby, causing the death of Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78, who were driving in the opposite direction in a pink Nissan Micra on March 2 this year.

John Morgans appeared for the prosecution at the short hearing on Wednesday and David Wilson appeared for Nortcliffe.

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case until March 17 for trial.

He granted Nortcliffe bail until his trial.

The crash sparked a large emergency response with multiple fire crews, ambulances, the air ambulance and police rushing to the scene.

The road was closed for more than eight hours.