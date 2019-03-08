Search

Advanced search

Man admits carrying out two street muggings in Norwich on same day

PUBLISHED: 12:22 30 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 30 September 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man has admitted carrying out two street muggings in Norwich on the same day.

Simon Garratt, 35, tried to snatch a bag from a woman in her 20s as she walked along University Drive at around 11am on Wednesday, August 28 leaving the victim with minor injuries.

Then shortly afterwards he grabbed a phone and purse from a woman walking along Wycliffe Road as he rode by on a bike.

You may also want to watch:

Garratt, of Wycliffe Road, Norwich, admitted attempted robbery, robbery and theft on August 28, this year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Rob Pollington, for Garratt, said the basis of plea was that Garratt carried out the offences while under pressure to repay a drugs debt.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned his case for reports until October 31 but warned: "It may well be one of immediate custody."

She bailed Garratt and one condition is that he does not enter the University of East Anglia campus.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘My adrenaline was flowing’: How hero shopper helped police officer who was being attacked

PC Dan Chilvers was attacked by a man on Haymarkey in Norwich on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Matt Cossey

Van left stranded at high tide in coastal town

This van was found stranded after high tide in Blakeney during a weekend of wet weather in Norfolk. Picture: Jason Gardiner/Norfolk Countryside Photos

Takeaway man named and shamed by HMRC over £360,000 unpaid tax bill

A Norfolk businessman has been named and shamed by HMRC for tax defaulting. Picture: PA Images

Flood alerts around coast following heavy rain

High tides, high winds and wet weather are combining to cause flood warnings around the Norfolk coast. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

High tide means tidal wave on Norfolk river

A tidal wave on the Great Ouse near King's Lynn Picture: Kevin Holland

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Football club apologises for ‘unsatisfactory and disturbing’ coach mix-up

King's Lynn fans cheer on their side, which lost 3-0 to York Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City Premier League debate - Join Paddy from 1pm

Norwich City left back Jamal Lewis needed scans on an elbow injury suffered at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Police arrest two girls, aged 14 and 16, after death of man in his 80s

Two girls have been arrested following an incident on Edinburgh Drive in Wisbech in which a man, in his 80s, has died. A post mortem into the man's death is under way. Picture: Google Streetview

Woman seriously injured after crashing into tree

The B1108 was closed following the crash in Kimberley, in which a woman was seriously injured. Pic: Google Street View

Tributes to Pat at scene where man in his 80s died in incident with teenagers

Tributes have been left outside a house in Edinburgh Drive, Wisbech, where a man in his 80s died on Saturday Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists