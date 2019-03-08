Man admits carrying out two street muggings in Norwich on same day

A man has admitted carrying out two street muggings in Norwich on the same day.

Simon Garratt, 35, tried to snatch a bag from a woman in her 20s as she walked along University Drive at around 11am on Wednesday, August 28 leaving the victim with minor injuries.

Then shortly afterwards he grabbed a phone and purse from a woman walking along Wycliffe Road as he rode by on a bike.

Garratt, of Wycliffe Road, Norwich, admitted attempted robbery, robbery and theft on August 28, this year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Rob Pollington, for Garratt, said the basis of plea was that Garratt carried out the offences while under pressure to repay a drugs debt.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned his case for reports until October 31 but warned: "It may well be one of immediate custody."

She bailed Garratt and one condition is that he does not enter the University of East Anglia campus.