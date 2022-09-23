Man with links to Suffolk wanted in blackmail investigation

Simon Bond has links to Manningtree, Lawford and Bungay - Credit: Essex Police

Police are looking to speak to a 38-year-old man in connection with an ongoing blackmail investigation.

Simon Bond has links across East Anglia, including in Manningtree, Lawford and Bungay.

He also has links to the West Country.

Bond is described as white, with brown hair and stubble.

Police have said anyone who knows where he may be is urged to contact them immediately.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Essex Police on 101.