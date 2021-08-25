Landlord's surprise cannabis discovery in flat

Published: 3:34 PM August 25, 2021

A landlord made a surprise discovery when he found his rented flat being used for growing cannabis, a court heard.

The landlord went to the flat in Cromer to collect cash from the meter but when he got there found it unoccupied and discovered items connected with growing cannabis, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Jude Durr, prosecuting, said: "The landlord saw items he suspected were connected to the cultivation of cannabis."

Mr Durr said when the landlord went into a room he discovered a canvas tent in the flat containing 27 cannabis plants.

Police attended the property and seized the plants and equipment.

The tenant of the flat, Simon Bamford, 39, later handed himself in to police at Aylsham and told them that he along with two others, who he refused to name, had been growing the cannabis. He said they would have eight plants each.

He said he had been living in the flat for about a year and the cannabis was for his own use and he did not intend to sell it.

Bamford of Mount Street, Cromer, admitted cultivation of cannabis in August, last year.

The court heard Bamford had three previous offences for possession of drugs.

David Stewart, defending, said Bamford had surrendered himself to police when he knew they wanted to speak to him.

He said Bamford was a skilled worker but a lot of his income had been spent on alcohol and drugs and as a result of Covid restrictions he had fallen into debt.

He said Bamford would welcome some help with his use of drink and drugs.

Mr Stewart said: "He needs some assistance."

He said that as a result of the offence he had lost his accommodation.

Recorder Guy Ayers imposed a four month jail sentence suspended for two years and placed him on a drug rehabilitation order for six months.

He told Bamford: "It is quite clear at the time you had a significant drug problem.

"In relation to this offence you were growing plants in a rented property."

Recorder Ayers also ordered the forfeiture of the drugs and equipment.