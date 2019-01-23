Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Chief constable demands more from firms to rid internet of child abuse

23 January, 2019 - 00:01
Chief Constable Simon Bailey Picture: ARCHANT

Chief Constable Simon Bailey Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

One of the region’s top police officers has demanded more action from internet firms after web analysts intercepted record numbers of child abuse sites.

Norfolk’s Chief Constable Simon Bailey said companies had a “social responsibility” to do more, after the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) flagged 105,047 pages for removal in 2018 each containing up to thousands of images and videos, and almost all (more than 99%) hosted abroad.

Susie Hargreaves OBE, head of the Cambridge charity, which identified a third more pages than during 2017, said ‘intelligent crawler’ technology and a bespoke report management system had enabled images to be processed quicker and in greater volume, but that a team of 13 analysts still had to verify each page.

Although the IWF works with more than 140 internet companies to keep their networks safe, Ms Hargreaves said most pages identified last year (82%) were from overseas image hosting sites with “little regard for relieving the suffering of child victims”.

Mr Bailey, child protection lead for the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), which supports the work of the IWF, said: “The abuse of children online is abhorrent and tackling this threat is a priority for policing.

“The response from law enforcement in the UK to the sexual abuse of children is one of the most robust in the world.

“In co-ordinated activity by the National Crime Agency and police, about 400 people are arrested in the UK every month for child sexual abuse and exploitation offences, and more than 500 children are safeguarded.

“More must be done to stop abuse happening in the first place.

“All those with contact with children need to play their part in keeping them safe particularly parents talking to children about healthy relationships and the risks online.

“Internet companies need to acknowledge their social responsibility and do far more to stop access to sexual abuse images and videos and prevent abuse happening on their platforms.

“This would enable police to pursue offenders who pose the most harm to children and are using sophisticated technology to evade detection.”

Home Secretary Sajid Javid praised the IWF’s work and said he was encouraged by the progress of tech companies, but requested more from web giants to make platforms safe.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Revolting’ - Couple want to move after repeatedly finding human waste outside their back gate

Local residents along Brandon Road in Watton are finding human waste and huge amounts of litter along their gardens and properties. Steve Curtis with Maxine and Frank Hauck Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Weather warning issued for Norfolk

Forecasters are warning of icy conditions. Picture: Archant Library

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintainance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Veeno closes after less than four months of trading

Wine cafe Veeno will become the second outlet at Castle Mall's Timberhill Terrace. Picture: Mark Shields.

Debris from Prince Philip crash being sold on eBay for £65,000

Broken glass and car parts on the side of the A149 near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident. Picture John Stillwell/PA Wire.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I feel a lot of love for me to come here’ – Oliveira pledges to work hard for Reading after leaving City on loan

Nelson Oliveira has joined Reading on loan Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich man jailed for 17 years after admitting child sex offences

Alan Ballinger, of Skoner Road in Norwich, has been jailed after admitting child sex offences. Picture Norfolk Constabular

Chief constable demands more from firms to rid internet of child abuse

Chief Constable Simon Bailey Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists