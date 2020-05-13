Search

Advanced search

‘This is not the end of the road’ - Chief constable issues warning ahead of lockdown easing

PUBLISHED: 06:30 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 07:02 13 May 2020

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Submitted

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Submitted

Submitted

The easing of lockdown restrictions is not a green light to go back to normality, Norfolk’s chief constable has warned.

Norfolk police boss Simon Bailey has said greater freedoms introduced from today, including unlimited exercise and driving to parks or beaches, do not mean the pandemic is over.

He said: “My main concern is if communities now think the virus no longer poses a threat, they may not adhere to social distancing and take risks not taken before and then increase the risk of infection growing. But it is important to carry on with social distancing and personal hygiene to stop the spread of the virus.

“As we move forward I want communities to continue to reflect on that because this is not the end of the road and there is still a very long way to go.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Police urge efforts to continue ahead of PM’s lockdown update

Chief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve AdamsChief Constable Simon Bailey at Norfolk Constabulary Headquarters, Wymondham. Photo : Steve Adams

Mr Bailey anticipates good weather over the weekend will mean people will go parks and beaches, but urged them to be sensible.

He added: “I still encourage people to stay at home as much as possible but recognise people will go out. When they do, they should enjoy the day out but adhere to social distancing at all times, stay within the household unit and keep safe as well as keeping other members of the community safe.”

READ MORE: Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

As for policing the new measures, Mr Bailey said the message to officers was the same and added: “From the outset, officers have been advised to use discretion when dealing with people flouting the rules and this has not changed. The message is very clear and the emphasis has been around engaging, education and encouraging people to understand why the lockdown has been put in place and why it is important restrictions are respected and to draw attention to community spirit and responsibility.

Police patrol on the promenade at Hunstanton beach over the Easter bank holiday. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA WirePolice patrol on the promenade at Hunstanton beach over the Easter bank holiday. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

“The feedback so far to Norfolk police’s response has been staggering and I have consistently thanked and applauded our officers for their efforts and am very proud with the way they have dealt with the crisis.”

READ MORE: More than 150 people warned for ignoring lockdown over bank holiday

Mr Bailey also praised the county for sticking to public health restrictions since the start of lockdown.

He added: “Tuesday was day 50 of lockdown and throughout this time communities have been brilliant in their approach and I believe by adhering to restrictions we have done our best to stop the spread of the virus.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Which Norfolk and Waveney garden centres are reopening?

Wymondham Garden Centre owner Gary Groucott, who has made changes to ensure social distancing as the centre is open to the public. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus lockdown eases: What can and can’t you do?

People can now play tennis with someone from another household. Photo: Bill Smith

‘This is not the end of the road’ - Chief constable issues warning ahead of lockdown easing

Simon Bailey, chief constable of Norfolk Constabulary. Picture: Submitted
Drive 24