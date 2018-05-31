Search

Pick-up truck stolen from Norfolk home

PUBLISHED: 13:06 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:06 03 December 2019

A silver Mitsubishi L200 pickup has been stolen from a property in north Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

A silver Mitsubishi L200 pick-up has been stolen from a property in north Norfolk

Police are appealing for information following the theft of the vehicle from Burley Road, Sloley.

The car, with the registration number, SM09 LOG, was stolen sometime between 6.45pm-7.15pm on Monday, December 2.

Norfolk Police have said they believe the pick-up was last seen just after 7pm, being driven at speed under the bridge out of Sloley, in the direction of North Walsham.

Anyone who may have seen either vehicle, or anyone with information should contact PC Aimee-Jayne Wardle at North Walsham Police Station on 101, quoting crime number 36/84377/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

