Man stabbed in terrifying street brawl involving 20 people

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates Archant

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in a terrifying sdaytime treet brawl involving 20 people.

Norwich Crown Court heard Sidnei Sa was knifed when the brawl erupted in the King Street area of Great Yarmouth on June 26.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said that Sa, 20, was captured on CCTV along with Christopher Smith, 24, as part of a large group of people involved in the violence.

Mr Potts said that Sa was taken to the James Paget University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and had since recovered, but had been left with a scar.

Sa, of Sackville Close, Great Yarmouth, and Christopher Smith, from London had been due to go on trial this week but on Wednesday they both changed their plea and admitted violent disorder on June 26.

A third man, Sandro Monteiro, 20, from Hayes, London, had a charge of violent disorder against him dropped by the prosecution, who offered no evidence,

Sa was given 20 months in a young offenders' institution and Smith was jailed for 20 months.

Judge Maureen Bacon accepted there had been some provocation as Sa had been stabbed during the incident by an unknown assailant, who had never been charged.

She added: "What occurred then is that both of you then picked up knives that had been brought to the scene by others."

She told them that the incident highlighted the dangers of knife crime.

"If anyone wants to know the dangers of knife crime, this is it. Sa sustained serious life-threatening injuries. If I thought you had taken the knives to that scene I would have sentenced you both in a very different way."

She added: "This was a very troubling incident on the streets of Great Yarmouth."

She said that people that saw the trouble were distressed by what happened and said it occurred during the day.

Jude Durr, for Sa, said that he had been left with a large scar, and said: "He expresses remorse that he became involved in this episode."

Arthur Kendrick, for Smith, said that he wished he had dealt with the situation differently.

He said Smith was intelligent and had trained as an electrician.