Search

Advanced search

Man stabbed in terrifying street brawl involving 20 people

PUBLISHED: 17:18 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 27 November 2019

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates

A police cordon in place at the top of King Street and St Peter's Road in Great Yarmouth after a brawl Picture: Liz Coates

Archant

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in a terrifying sdaytime treet brawl involving 20 people.

Norwich Crown Court heard Sidnei Sa was knifed when the brawl erupted in the King Street area of Great Yarmouth on June 26.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said that Sa, 20, was captured on CCTV along with Christopher Smith, 24, as part of a large group of people involved in the violence.

Mr Potts said that Sa was taken to the James Paget University Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and had since recovered, but had been left with a scar.

Sa, of Sackville Close, Great Yarmouth, and Christopher Smith, from London had been due to go on trial this week but on Wednesday they both changed their plea and admitted violent disorder on June 26.

A third man, Sandro Monteiro, 20, from Hayes, London, had a charge of violent disorder against him dropped by the prosecution, who offered no evidence,

Sa was given 20 months in a young offenders' institution and Smith was jailed for 20 months.

Judge Maureen Bacon accepted there had been some provocation as Sa had been stabbed during the incident by an unknown assailant, who had never been charged.

You may also want to watch:

She added: "What occurred then is that both of you then picked up knives that had been brought to the scene by others."

She told them that the incident highlighted the dangers of knife crime.

"If anyone wants to know the dangers of knife crime, this is it. Sa sustained serious life-threatening injuries. If I thought you had taken the knives to that scene I would have sentenced you both in a very different way."

She added: "This was a very troubling incident on the streets of Great Yarmouth."

She said that people that saw the trouble were distressed by what happened and said it occurred during the day.

Jude Durr, for Sa, said that he had been left with a large scar, and said: "He expresses remorse that he became involved in this episode."

Arthur Kendrick, for Smith, said that he wished he had dealt with the situation differently.

He said Smith was intelligent and had trained as an electrician.

Most Read

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

School in shock at sudden death of teenage pupil

Sprowston Community Academy, which is in shock after the death of a year 10 pupil Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Missing man feared murdered could still be alive

Richardas Puisys, 35, a Lithuanian man from Wisbech who has been missing for four years, is now thought to still be alive Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Dog-walker tells of horror at finding body in river

Emergency services at the scene after a body was found in River Waveney near Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

School in shock at sudden death of teenage pupil

Sprowston Community Academy, which is in shock after the death of a year 10 pupil Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

£14.2m contract awarded for final stages of County Hall redevelopment works

A multi-million pound contract for the final stages of a revamp to Norfolk County Councils headquarters has been awarded to Mace. Photo: Neil Perry
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists