Unloaded shotgun and £300 worth of tools stolen from home

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:50 PM February 7, 2022
An unloaded shotgun and £300 worth of tools were stolen from outside of a property in Beech Crescent in West Winch.  - Credit: PA

An unloaded shotgun and £300 worth of tools were stolen from a home in West Winch. 

The unknown suspect(s) stole the shotgun and a wallet from inside a Ford Ranger pickup truck parked outside a property in Beech Crescent on Saturday, February 5.

They then entered a shed in the garden of the property and stole tools worth approximately £300. The incident happened sometime between 12pm and 2am. 

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or any suspicious activity in the area during the times stated to come forward.

They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or ring doorbell footage of the area during the times stated. 

Anyone with information should contact PC Daniel Brock at Downham Market Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/9267/22. 

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

