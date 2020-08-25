Search

Man sought after telescope and hedge trimmer theft

PUBLISHED: 13:08 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 25 August 2020

Police are looking for this man in connection with a break-in at a shed in Shorncliffe Avenue, Norwich on Thursday, June 18. Image: Norfolk Police

Police are looking for this man in connection with a break-in at a shed in Shorncliffe Avenue, Norwich on Thursday, June 18. Image: Norfolk Police

A telescope in a briefcase and a Spear and Jackson pole hedge trimmer were stolen after a shed was broken into.

Norfolk Police has released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the crime, which happened in Shorncliffe Avenue in Mile Cross, Norwich between 3.50pm and 4.05pm on Thursday, June 18.

The items were valued at around £140 and the shed door and padlock were badly damaged.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested in Sheringham on Wednesday, June 24 on suspicion of burglary following the incident and was interviewed by police at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre. She has since been released under investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

The man police are looking for was described as wearing a two-tone blue jacket at the time.

Contact PC Hannah Willis on 1010 quoting crime reference 36/40008/20 with any information.

