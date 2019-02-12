Hunstanton chip shop owner’s £48,000 fine reduced

A chop shop owner fined almost £50,000 for food hygiene breaches has had the penalty reduced by £32,000.

But the former boss of Shoreside 2000 still owes £16,182.47 a court was told today.

Richard Buck, of LeStrange Terrace, Hunstanton, is selling a property he owns in Oxfordshire, King’s Lynn magistrates heard.

Buck did not address the bench because of health problems. Speaking on his behalf his daughter told JPs the house in Bicester would be placed on the market when relatives who lived in it moved out. She said the equity would be used to pay off the balance of the fine.

Buck was ordered to pay a total of £48,192.47 at a hearing in December, after admitting 14 offences.

They included failing to carry out hygiene procedures on March 21, March 28, May 3 and May 17 this year.

There were also four charges relating to failing to keep food premises clean on the same dates.

Buck also admitted having inadequate hand washing materials, failing to keep ingredients in conditions to protect from contamination and inadequate provision for the storage and disposal of waste.

But the fine was later reduced by £32,000 on appeal. Magistrates ordered Buck, who is now on benefits, to begin repaying the balance at £10 a week.

The matter will be reviewed at a hearing on May 15.