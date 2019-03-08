Shoplifters and drug dealers targeted in new high visibility patrols

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

High visibility police patrols have been carried out at a Norwich shopping centre as part of a new trial aimed at cracking down on shoplifting, drug dealers and terrorists.

Norfolk Constabulary's Project Servator aims to disrupt a range of criminality, from shop lifting to county lines drug dealing and terrorism, while providing a reassuring presence for the public.

Officers were out and about in Chapelfield Shopping Centre in Norwich on Tuesday (September 24) as part of the scheme.

Police said they are working with partners, including businesses and the public, to continue to visibly police the intu Chapelfield shopping centre and everyone who lives or works near there to make it a difficult place for criminals and terrorists to operate.

The police's Project Servator deployments are highly visible and unpredictable and can happen at any time, anywhere.