Shoplifter collared - as he escapes past police station

Emily Thomson

Published: 2:54 PM July 5, 2021   
King’s Lynn Police recovered two stolen hairdryers after they were stolen from a shop in the town centre.

A shoplifter was caught red-handed as they ran passed a police station on their escape route. 

King’s Lynn police recovered two stolen hairdryers after they were taken from a shop in the town centre. 

The thief was caught as they ran past the police station.  

In a tweet, police wrote: “Not the greatest choice of escape routes to run past the police station after stealing from the town centre. The suspect was 'blown away' with our quick response!! Two hairdryers recovered #Sgt3121.” 

King's Lynn News

