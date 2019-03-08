Search

'I don't want him to kill me' - man's stand-off with would-be robber

PUBLISHED: 08:28 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:28 03 October 2019

The attempted robbery took place in Costcutter in Paramenter Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A shopkeeper said he struggled to breathe as a man launched himself over the counter in an early morning robbery attempt in Norwich.

Gibu Babu Abraham was alone in his shop on Parmenter Road when a man attempted to rob the tills. Photo: Bethany WalesGibu Babu Abraham was alone in his shop on Parmenter Road when a man attempted to rob the tills. Photo: Bethany Wales

Gibu Babu Abraham was working an early shift at the Costcutters on Parmenter Road yesterday morning and was alone in the shop.

At around 7.30am a man came in and asked to use the phone to call a taxi.

Mr Abraham, 33, said he was wary, but let the man call a few companies, all of which said there were no cars available.

On hanging up, the man, who appeared to have been drinking, went to leave the shop but grabbed a crate of beer on the way which he refused to pay for.

The shopkeeper said what happened next was a blur.

He said: "He jumped across the counter and tried to take the keys to the first till. He was trying to break into the till and when I told him to stop he kept pushing me.

"I could barely breathe because I was alone and didn't know what would happen that early in the morning."

After trying and failing to open the tills, the man pushed Mr Abraham and again grabbed a crate of beer.

Mr Babu Abraham blocked the door, at which point the attempted robber threw the beer into the shop, breaking several bottles and spilling drink over the floor.

At this point the shopkeeper said the man began threatening him and reached towards his back pocket as if to grab something.

He said: "It looked like he was going for a knife. I thought 'I don't want him to kill me'."

The 33-year-old backed off and the man ran out of the shop empty handed.

Mr Babu Abraham was still reeling from shock, but a customer, 52-year-old Tony Weston, called the police.

Officers watched the CCTV footage of the incident and said the man was known to them.

Since the incident Mr Babu Abraham said he is afraid to be in the shop by himself, and gets nervous cycling home at night.

Police are investigating the incident.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

