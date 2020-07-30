Shop property damaged during street brawl
PUBLISHED: 15:23 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 30 July 2020
Archant
Damage was caused to a shop after trouble flared in a fight between a group of men.
Police are appealing for information and are seeking witnesses following reports of a “physical altercation” in Lowestoft.
Trouble flared between a group of men outside the Allsorts convenience store in Oxford Road, Lowestoft about 8.55pm on Saturday, July 18.
A police spokesman added: “The altercation moved into the doorway of the shop, leading to property belonging to the shop being damaged.”
Anyone with any information about this incident, has any dashcam footage or CCTV from the area, or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/40693/20, via 101.
Alternatively email Dean.Brearley@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers – 100 per cent anonymously – on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.