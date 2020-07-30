Search

Advanced search

Shop property damaged during street brawl

PUBLISHED: 15:23 30 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:23 30 July 2020

Trouble flared in a fight between a group of men in Oxford Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Trouble flared in a fight between a group of men in Oxford Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Damage was caused to a shop after trouble flared in a fight between a group of men.

Police are appealing for information and are seeking witnesses following reports of a “physical altercation” in Lowestoft.

Trouble flared between a group of men outside the Allsorts convenience store in Oxford Road, Lowestoft about 8.55pm on Saturday, July 18.

A police spokesman added: “The altercation moved into the doorway of the shop, leading to property belonging to the shop being damaged.”

Anyone with any information about this incident, has any dashcam footage or CCTV from the area, or who saw anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference number 37/40693/20, via 101.

Alternatively email Dean.Brearley@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers – 100 per cent anonymously – on 0800 555 111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Warning over A47 ‘crockery bombing’ as mugs multiply and chamber pot appears

More and more mugs and cups are appearing on a roundabout on the A47 in Gorleston, including a chamber pot Picture: Liz Coates

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

City sign Everton midfielder Kieran Dowell

Kieran Dowell has joined Norwich City on a permanent deal from Everton Picture: Norwich City FC

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

New Norfolk safari park with ‘extraordinary’ animals set to open soon

Edward Pope with some of the water buffalo he has bred at Watlington, near King's Lynn Picture: Ian Burt

Road changes mooted as new details about NDR Western Link revealed

How Ringland Lane would look if traffic is still permitted. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Destruction of ‘illegal’ bike course sparks anger

An illegal bike course at Syderstone was removed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust. Inset is the trust's director of nature conservation, Kevin West. Pictures: NWT/Chris Hill

Mercedes driver who died after crashing into pond was more than four times over drink-drive limit

Stephen Jennions, who died after a crash on the B1172 in Suton on February 3, 2020. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

PROFILE: Winning the U20 World Cup, idolising Arteta and an eye for goal - Dowell’s eventful journey continues with City

Norwich City new boy Kieran Dowell celebrates completing his hat-trick for Wigan against Hull in the Championship earlier this month Picture: Martin Rickett/PA WIre

Woman in 90s in hospital with serious spinal injury after main road crash

The A143 Harleston bypass junction with Mendham Lane, where the driver of a Toyota sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash. Picture: Google Street View