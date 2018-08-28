Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Shocking footage shows dad and baby son milliseconds from being struck by drunk driver

PUBLISHED: 09:03 26 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:03 26 January 2019

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver, Badrul Khan (inset), narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver, Badrul Khan (inset), narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

CAMBS COPS

Shocking video footage has emerged of a father and baby son just milliseconds away from being struck by a dangerous drunk driver in Peterborough.

The film shows Badrul Khan driving his black BMW 3 series on the wrong side of Lincoln Road at around 11am on June 19 2018.

The 44-year-old, driving while under the influence of alcohol, tried to swerve back into the right lane before mounting the kerb and crashing into a telephone maintenance box.

Stood by the road was a father carrying his baby son. Luckily he spotted Khan’s BMW 320d heading towards him and made a dash for safety just in time.

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPSShocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

After crashing, Khan climbed out of his car and ran back to his Cambridgeshire home on Garton End Road. He was arrested just 40 minutes later after police ran his reg.

Today (January 25), Khan was found guilty of dangerous driving and driving while over the legal limit after standing trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

The court heard how he blew 52ugs, one and a half times the legal alcohol limit. He was sentenced to 14 month in prison and has been disqualified from driving for more than three-and-a-half years.

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPSShocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

PC Adrian Anderson said: “Thankfully, no one was hurt in this crash but it could have been a lot more serious for the pedestrians.

“Khan told officers in interview he had been drinking mouthwash, which is why he failed the test. He would have had to have consumed a lot of mouthwash to blow 52ugs.

“Driving while under the influence is unacceptable and we will continue to do everything we can to make our roads safer.

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver, Badrul Khan (pictured), narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPSShocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver, Badrul Khan (pictured), narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

“We would ask people to help us by reporting anyone they believe drink drives so we can ensure they are dealt with.”

Those who wish to report drink driving can call 0800 032 0845. The number is available 24/7, and gives you the opportunity to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink drivers on our roads.

For more information about drink driving, the law and the dangers it can cause, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/drinkdrugdriving

Shocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPSShocking footage has emerged of a dangerous driver narrowly missing a father and his baby son in a drink-fuelled drive through Peterborough. Picture: CAMBS COPS

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

Steam Packet landlord Hakim Skalli with a staff member. Photo: Steve Adams

Investigation starts after blaze at vehicle workshop

An investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas Chapman

‘I’ve been using prostitutes for 40 years’ - Businessman opens up about escort addiction

The man said he had used escort sites for years. Photo: Getty

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

Norwich Riverside in 2016 Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

St Michael's Court in Aylsham. Picture: COLIN FINCH

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Terminally-ill father who lived to see daughter’s wedding dies aged 46

Zoe Brant-Wright, from Sprowston, brought forward her special day after her 46-year-old dad, Mark, was diagnosed with inoperable stomach cancer. Photo: Steve Davis Photographer

Second city pub poised to be denied early serving on Derby Day

Steam Packet landlord Hakim Skalli with a staff member. Photo: Steve Adams

Investigation starts after blaze at vehicle workshop

An investigation is under way following a fire on an industrial estate in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Agent Oliveira tipped to play his part in City’s promotion push

Nelson Oliveira can help put a dent or two in Norwich City's promotion rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Multiple fire crews tackling blaze at vehicle workshop

Six fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were called to Faraday Road, off Gapton Hall Road. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists