Neighbours 'shock' at teen's murder in Norwich
Neighbours have described their shock after a teenager was stabbed to death on a Norwich estate.
A murder probe has been launched after a man in his late teens was stabbed to death in Vale Green.
Following treatment by paramedics, the man was taken to hospital where he later died.
His next of kin have been informed.
Police remain at the scene with a section of Vale Green, off Parr Road, sealed off.
And as investigations into the death continue neighbours have told of their shock and sadness.
A man, 53, who lives at Postle Mews, off Vale Green, said: “It’s horrible, it’s shocking.
“I just feel shocked and very sad - you think of that poor family.
“It’s only just started for them.”
The man says he came out of his house at about 7.30pm on Friday night to be confronted by “blue flashing lights”.
He said neighbours were also out and they heard “someone had been stabbed”.
The man saw “armed police turn up” during the incident.
Another man from Postle Mews said he looked out after his daughter “heard someone shout”.
The 37-year-old said: “One of the kids came down and said they heard someone shout.
“We came out and saw the ambulance.
“It’s a bit of a shock.”
A 38-year-old woman from Vale Green, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I saw police when I was leaving to go to work at about 8.20pm last night.
“I saw more than five police cars.
“I was shocked.
“I know this can be a dodgy area.
“I don’t feel safe to leave my child in the house.
“It’s not a good area.
“I’m shocked and I’m sad.
“I’ve got a daughter who is a teenager. “
Police officers are standing guard at the cordon, inside which a paramedic’s bandages bag is clearly visible.
Officers have also been seen entering flats on Vale Green close to where the cordon has been put in place.
Two people, a man aged in his 40s and a woman aged in her 30s were arrested shortly after in connection with the incident
The woman was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and the man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.
They will be questioned in due course.
Detective chief inspector Dave Freeman said: “A number of police resources, including armed units, were deployed to the scene.
“A murder investigation has been launched and we are in the early stages of our enquires to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.”
He urged anyone with information to contact police.
Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 376 of Friday, January 28.