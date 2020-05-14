Search

Neighbours speak of shock after man stabbed in stomach in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:53 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 14 May 2020

Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a man had been stabbed.

Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a man had been stabbed. Pictures: Archant

Archant

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after a stabbing in Norwich which left a man with serious injuries to the stomach.

Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a man had been stabbed.

A man in his 30s was stabbed in Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross on Wednesday evening.

The victim, who suffered a serious stab wound to the stomach, was taken to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where he is currently in a stable condition.

It was around 8.40pm that a neighbour, who did not want to be named, said she saw numerous police cars and ambulances race to the top end of the road near Suckling Avenue.

She said all directions were cordoned off and police remained on the scene for several hours.

Officers were called to Bolingbroke Road in Mile Cross shortly after 8.20pm following reports of a man had been stabbed.

She said: “Once the ambulance had gone, escorted by two police cars, there was a heavy presence of police with forensics in the cordon taking photos.”

The woman said the stabbing was shocking for the road, as families live there, and expressed concern crime was getting worse in nearby areas year by year.

On a local Facebook group, people also shared their sadness over the attack.

One user said: “What is going on? As if we haven’t got enough going on in the world. I hope the poor lad recovers.”

A man in his 30s was left with serious stomach injuries after being stabbed in Mile Cross.

Another user said: “I used to feel OK walking home from work but with everything going on nowadays I’m always more aware of my surroundings.”

Jacob Huntley, Labour councillor for the Mile Cross ward, said: “It is a very concerning incident and we have to hope the victim’s condition improves.

“It is especially unfortunate it happened at a time like this when the community is pulling so well together in face of current circumstances.

“Mile Cross is not a difficult or dangerous place to live and incidents like this are rare, although they do occur.

Police at Suckling Avenue in Norwich after being called to reports of a stabbing on Bolingbroke Road.

“It is important to say it is served by a very good local policing team who work with councillors and are excellent at responding to the community with SNAP meetings.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone from anyone with private CCTV in the Bolingbroke Road and Marshall Road areas, or motorists with dash cams who may have been travelling in the areas around 8.20pm on Wednesday.

Anyone with information should contact Norwich CID on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

