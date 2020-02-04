WATCH: Man in 60s knocked to the ground and robbed by gang of teenagers

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

A video showing a group of teenagers knocking a man in his 60s to the ground and stealing his phone has raised fears about increasing anti-social behaviour in a seaside town.

The video, which has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook, shows around seven young people shouting and swearing as they corner the man against a shop window in the walkway between Sheringham's Tesco store and the town centre on Saturday.

One then shouts: "Leave him!", before the man is seen slumping to the floor.

The attack is the latest in spate of anti-social behaviour incidents in the town, the most recent of which have seen an 82-year-old man punched by a group of young people, and three teenagers aged 15, 16 and 18 arrested on suspicion of criminal damage after the wing mirrors were knocked off eight parked cars.

Taxi company owner Craig Robinson, whose headquarters are in the walkway, said youngsters regularly congregated outside the entrance to Tesco, causing problems for customers wanting to use the store.

He heard a commotion on Saturday evening and saw a group of teenagers following one of his regular customers towards Station Road.

"There was one particular girl only about 4'6" tall who was screaming and swearing at him," Mr Robinson said. "The language was terrible, but, eventually, he walked away towards the town and they went in the other direction.

"We have problems all the time with shouting and swearing, and some of our customers ask to be picked up in town as they won't come up to the office because of it," he added. "It's very intimidating for the older generation and I think they feel really threatened."

Tesco Sheringham manager Leon Egmore said he was working with police and parents to address any incidents of anti-social behaviour near the store, with staff moving on youngsters who gathered at the entrance.

"Unfortunately, the town has got an anti-social behaviour problem, but it goes deeper than just outside Tesco," he added. "My priority is keeping my colleagues and customers safe at all times and I think perhaps the community and youngsters need to work together to find a solution, and not just on social media."

A police spokesperson said: "Officers were called to Station Road at 9.30pm on Saturday following an incident involving approximately seven individuals, during which the victim's phone was stolen and one male was pushed to the floor. Enquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information relating to the incident should phone 101 and quote crime reference number 36/7959/20