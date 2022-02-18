Son accused of stealing £30k from his mother

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing tens of thousands of pounds from his own mother.

Kevin Smith, 50, of Woodland Rise in Sheringham, is charged with theft of money belonging to his mother April Smith, who lives in Cromer.

Appearing before Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday (February 18) he entered no plea to the charge.

The court heard the theft had occurred over a two-a-half year period between October 2018 and April 2021.

Prosecutor Hannah Butler said: “This is a case where the Crown states that the defendant has stolen money from his mother who lacks capacity and as a result of that he has over a period of time taken £30,453.”

The charge carries a sentence starting at two years imprisonment, greater than the maximum 18 months magistrates can impose.

Magistrates transferred the case to Norwich Crown Court for a hearing on March 18.