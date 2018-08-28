Search

Advanced search

Sheffield United fan fined £10,000 for attack on Norwich City supporters

PUBLISHED: 15:55 18 November 2018

Sheffield United's football ground Bramall Lane. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/08/2018

Sheffield United's football ground Bramall Lane. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 18/08/2018

Paul Chesterton

A Sheffield United fan who attacked two Norwich City supporters last year leaving them with facial injuries has been fined £10,000 and given a suspended prison sentence.

Bradley Smart, 19, pleaded guilty to assault at Sheffield Crown Court and was given a 15 month prison sentence suspended for two years after being involved in an attack on two Norwich supporters aged 55 and 25.

He was also given a three-year Football Banning Order.

The City fans were attacked on September 16, 2017 during disorder at Bramall Lane and underwent treatment for serious head and facial injuries.

Temporary Chief Inspector Phil Barraclough, from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit, said: “Following the disorder on Bramall Lane in September 2017, an investigation was immediately launched.

“Through CCTV enquiries and public appeals for information, we were able to identify Smart and a number of other individuals.

“I am pleased that he has been handed a significant sentence for his crime, as this sends a strong message that violence will not be tolerated and if you choose to engage in disorder at football or any other public event, the consequences can be severe.”

Four other men were also convicted of their involvement in the disorder and were sentenced last month.

Paul Danks, 59, Darren Roe, 53, Fraser Ardron, 30 and Billy Smith, 23, were convicted of affray and each sentenced to nine-months in prison suspended for two years and were also given three-year Football Banning Orders.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Car collides with train on North Norfolk railway line

A car collided with a steam train at the Sweet Briar Road crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Howard Denner

Eight officers, three police cars and three vans called to drunken street brawl

A man and a woman were arrested after a verbal drunken argument in Aylsham Road, Norwich. Picture: Scott Catchpole

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Four fire engines called to crash in Brooke

Fire engines from Earlham, Sprowston, Carrow and Wymondham were called to the incident at Norwich Road (B1332) at 4.30am. Photo: Denise Bradley

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Revealed: How traffic levels have changed on every Norfolk A-road

Traffic on the A47 Norwich southern bypass has soared in the last five years, according to DfT figures. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winter is coming: Temperatures to drop across Norfolk

A walker struggles against the elements in Cromer, as the cold snap closes in. Picture: Ian Burt

Updated Car collides with train on North Norfolk railway line

A car collided with a steam train at the Sweet Briar Road crossing in Sheringham. Picture: Howard Denner

Show Job Lists
Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast