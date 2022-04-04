£3,000 worth of sheep killed in string of suspected dog attacks

A number of sheep have been killed in a string of suspected dog attacks in Worstead. - Credit: PA

A number of sheep have been killed in a string of suspected dog attacks in a Norfolk village.

The three incidents happened sometime between 12am on March 26 and 5pm on March 28, when the sheep were grazing in a field on Dilham Road in Worstead.

The value of the sheep which have been killed is approximately £3,000.

Officers are investigating the incidents and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information have been urged to come forward and contact PC Keeley Smyth at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/22924/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

