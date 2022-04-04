News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

£3,000 worth of sheep killed in string of suspected dog attacks

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:22 PM April 4, 2022
Updated: 4:47 PM April 4, 2022
A Norfolk police officer is currently under investigation for allegedly sharing racist and misogynis

A number of sheep have been killed in a string of suspected dog attacks in Worstead. - Credit: PA

A number of sheep have been killed in a string of suspected dog attacks in a Norfolk village.

The three incidents happened sometime between 12am on March 26 and 5pm on March 28, when the sheep were grazing in a field on Dilham Road in Worstead. 

The value of the sheep which have been killed is approximately £3,000.

Officers are investigating the incidents and enquiries are ongoing. 

Anyone with information have been urged to come forward and contact PC Keeley Smyth at North Walsham Police Station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/22924/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 


Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Phil Doig from Salhouse, near Norwich, was handed a PCN after parking at Port of Wells car park, alongside Ian Ascough.

'Unjust and unfair' - drivers' fury after being slapped with parking fines

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe has got planning permission for its Marshside Bar. 

Food and Drink

Coastal pub gets permission for stunning outdoor bar with seafood shack

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Alex Webb and Fiona Anderson who have taken over the Staithe 'N' Willow cafe bistro at Horning.

Idyllic riverside cafe bistro reopens under new ownership

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon