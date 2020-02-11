Search

Custom made motorbike stolen from shed

PUBLISHED: 15:32 11 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 11 February 2020

Police are seeking witnesses after the theft of a motorcycle from Oxford Road in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Information is being sought after a custom made motorbike was stolen during an overnight theft.

A blue and yellow Honda CM125cc custom made motorcycle was stolen from a shed on a street in Lowestoft.

Witnesses are being sought after the motorbike, registration B541 EOO, was stolen from an open shed on Oxford Road.

A police spokesman said: "The theft occurred sometime overnight between 10pm on Monday, February 10 and 8am on Tuesday, February 11.

"Can you help?"

If you have any information about this theft, you saw the motorcycle being taken or you have any information about where it is now please contact Suffolk Police, quoting crime reference 37/8771/20, on 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100 per cent anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The theft comes a few days after a purple Yamaha MT01 motorbike was stolen from a street in Lowestoft in the early hours of Friday, February 7.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

