'You could have killed him' - Man jailed for kicking unconscious victim
- Credit: Archant
A man who kicked a victim in the head as he lay on the ground unconscious was told by a judge he was lucky not to have killed him.
Shaun Mitchell, 30, took part in an attack in St Peter's Road, Great Yarmouth, with two others, outside a pub, which he had been thrown out from earlier in the evening, Norwich Crown Court heard.
Lynne Shirley, prosecuting, said Mitchell, who had been drinking, joined in the assault after the victim lay on the ground unconscious.
She said the defendant was arrested after being recognised on CCTV.
She said the victim of the assault suffered a fractured eye socket but no impact statement was read to the court.
Ms Shirley said the two others involved in the assault were dealt with at another court hearing for their part in the attack.
Mitchell of Camden Road, Great Yarmouth, admitted causing actual bodily harm on May 15, 2019.
He also admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply on February 17, last year, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis between September 2019 and February 2020.
The court heard cannabis was found in his car when he stopped on Yarmouth Road, Hemsby on February 17, last year.
Jailing him for 18 months, Judge Andrew Shaw told Mitchell how dangerous it was to kick a man as he lay on the ground.
He said: "That really is a stupid and dangerous thing to do. You could have very easily killed him."
He said Mitchell was lucky he was only facing a charge of actual bodily harm and not a more serious charge and said: "This sort of violence won't be tolerated."
Judge Shaw said it was a very unpleasant assault and only immediate custody could be imposed.
He added: "Kicking people , particularly unconscious people, is just too serious."
Danielle O'Donovan, for Mitchell, said that since these offences he had made significant changes in his life.
"He expresses remorse and has stopped drinking spirits," she said.
She said he had been engaging with help to prevent him re-offending.