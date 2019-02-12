Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘I’m not holding my breath’ - Organiser of Fortnite Live not contactable after ‘shambolic’ event

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:52 19 February 2019

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor Matchett

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

Families have been left in the dark after a businessman has gone to ground after a backlash from an event he organised in Norfolk.

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor MatchettFortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor Matchett

Shaun Lord, owner of Exciting Events, is not contactable after his event Fortnite Live at Norfolk Showground was ridiculed and called a disgrace by parents who had forked out to attend.

The businessman, from Spalding, Lincolnshire, is not responding to messages from parents or this newspaper since the calls for a refund.

On the day, parents were able to receive a refund for wristbands but are awaiting for ticket refunds, which cost £12.

Wristbands were bought by families to enter with unlimited access for £20. As this was cash only staff were able to give refunds.

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor MatchettFortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor Matchett

Staff said that a further refund would be sent to them today but after no money was received, they attempted to contact Mr Lord, with no reply.

Clare Wright, from Felthorpe, is one of the hundreds waiting for a refund. She took her son Jack and his friend to the showground.

The store manager said: “I still haven’t heard from him and I doubt I will.

“He his hosting another Fortnite Live event in Spalding and after this one I don’t think it should go ahead.

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor MatchettFortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor Matchett

“It’s very annoying. They took my details on the day and said they would refund it when they got back to the office.

“I have emailed and phoned but only received his voice mail. I will be trying again but I won’t hold my breath.”

More than 2,800 people turned out for the event which was deemed a failure by national and gaming publications.

There was an area for four children to practice archery and just one climbing wall tower with room for three climbers.

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor MatchettFortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor Matchett

Mr Lord has had a long career in events and marketing. In 2003 he began his career as a sales manager at DSMGB before moving to PSP Business Services.

During this time he started three events businesses called Exciting Events, the one that ran Fortnite Live, Fairytale Wedding Company, and Pink Sheep Events. All of which he is still employed by as the director or co-owner.

How much are parents owed?

A standard ticket just for entry on the first day of the event was £14 for anyone six-years-old and over. These tickets sold out as parents rushed to buy the tickets for excited youngsters.

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Standard entry on Sunday was the same £14,

For early entry on Saturday and Sunday a premium of £20 was charged for all ages.

Anyone who bought tickets when the event was first announced would have paid £12.

Once at the event parents were offered all access wrist bands which cost a further £20.

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor MatchettFortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor Matchett

For a family of four to attend with all access they would have paid £136.

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Most Read

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

#includeImage($article, 225)

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body found in search for UEA student Nick Sadler

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

Farmers cannot afford to pay ‘lip service’ to health and safety inspections, says risk expert

Farmers cannot afford to pay 'lip service' to health and safety inspections, an agricultural expert has warned. Picture: Nick Butcher

Investigation ‘ongoing’ after teens threatened with knives in Norwich

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Route revealed for National Road Championships in Norfolk this summer

Professional cyclist, Hayley Simmonds, in front of the Norfolk route of this years Great British Cycling Festival. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Company behind Fortnite Live event stops trading after legal action

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists