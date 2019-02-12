‘I’m not holding my breath’ - Organiser of Fortnite Live not contactable after ‘shambolic’ event

Fortnite Live day two at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Conor Matchett Archant

Families have been left in the dark after a businessman has gone to ground after a backlash from an event he organised in Norfolk.

Shaun Lord, owner of Exciting Events, is not contactable after his event Fortnite Live at Norfolk Showground was ridiculed and called a disgrace by parents who had forked out to attend.

The businessman, from Spalding, Lincolnshire, is not responding to messages from parents or this newspaper since the calls for a refund.

On the day, parents were able to receive a refund for wristbands but are awaiting for ticket refunds, which cost £12.

Wristbands were bought by families to enter with unlimited access for £20. As this was cash only staff were able to give refunds.

Staff said that a further refund would be sent to them today but after no money was received, they attempted to contact Mr Lord, with no reply.

Clare Wright, from Felthorpe, is one of the hundreds waiting for a refund. She took her son Jack and his friend to the showground.

The store manager said: “I still haven’t heard from him and I doubt I will.

“He his hosting another Fortnite Live event in Spalding and after this one I don’t think it should go ahead.

“It’s very annoying. They took my details on the day and said they would refund it when they got back to the office.

“I have emailed and phoned but only received his voice mail. I will be trying again but I won’t hold my breath.”

More than 2,800 people turned out for the event which was deemed a failure by national and gaming publications.

There was an area for four children to practice archery and just one climbing wall tower with room for three climbers.

Mr Lord has had a long career in events and marketing. In 2003 he began his career as a sales manager at DSMGB before moving to PSP Business Services.

During this time he started three events businesses called Exciting Events, the one that ran Fortnite Live, Fairytale Wedding Company, and Pink Sheep Events. All of which he is still employed by as the director or co-owner.

How much are parents owed?

A standard ticket just for entry on the first day of the event was £14 for anyone six-years-old and over. These tickets sold out as parents rushed to buy the tickets for excited youngsters.

Standard entry on Sunday was the same £14,

For early entry on Saturday and Sunday a premium of £20 was charged for all ages.

Anyone who bought tickets when the event was first announced would have paid £12.

Once at the event parents were offered all access wrist bands which cost a further £20.

For a family of four to attend with all access they would have paid £136.