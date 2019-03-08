Search

Man to appear in court charged with robbing taxi driver

PUBLISHED: 08:59 05 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 05 April 2019

George Pope Road in Norwich where a taxi driver was attacked in broad day light on Mothers Day. Picture: Staff

Archant

A man will appear in court today charged with robbing a taxi driver in Norwich of £100.

The 28-year-old is charged with a total of nine offences including robbery, theft, and weapon possession.

Shaun Hayes, of no fixed address, is accused of robbing three shops in the city in Waterloo Road on 14 March, Woodcock Road on 12 March and Nelson Street on 5 March.

Hayes is also accused of robbing a taxi driver of £100 in George Pope Road on 31 March and four counts of possession an offensive weapon between 5 and 31 March.

The final charge relates to the theft of a Samsung tablet on 26 February.

Hayes was arrested at an address in Penn Grove yesterday (Thursday 4 April 2019) and questioned at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

He was remanded in police custody and will appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning (Friday 5 April 2019).

