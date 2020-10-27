Search

Domestic abuser who ‘swung partner like a ragdoll’ has sentence reduced on appeal

PUBLISHED: 16:06 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 27 October 2020

Shaun Davey's sentence was reduced from two years to 18 months imprisonment following an appeal hearing at the Court of Appeal in London. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

A domestic abuser who was jailed for a horrific attack on his former partner has had his sentence reduced following an appeal.

Shaun Davey, formerly of London Road South, Kirkley in Lowestoft appealed against his two-year sentence for assault.

It was accepted during a hearing at the Court of Appeal’s Criminal Division on Tuesday, October 27, with his original sentence reduced to 18 months.

Davey had been sentenced to 24 months in jail and was given a 10-year restraining order at Ipswich Crown Court on May 18 this year after he admitted causing his former partner Lindsay Bagshaw grievous bodily harm without intent in the early hours of New Year’s Day this year.

The court heard how disputes on New Year’s Eve had culminated in Ms Bagshaw choosing to sleep in a separate bedroom, but Davey entered the room and attacked her – smothering her with a pillow, grabbing her round the neck, getting her in a headlock and dislocating her shoulder.

When Davey left the room, Ms Bagshaw called police and tried to leave but she was assaulted a second time.

She suffered facial injuries, scratches to the neck and bruises to the chest, wrist and throat.

The court heard how Davey had held battery convictions from 2006 to 2008 for domestic attacks which included throttling partners.

His lawyer said the attacker was “desperate” to address his anger management issues, and added he would benefit from the Building Better Relationships Programme as part of a suspended sentence which he has already served six months of.

Sentencing Davey, Judge Emma Peters told him: “This is the third occasion you have come before the court for a domestic assault in which you have taken hold of your partner’s neck. That, in my view, is extremely troubling.”

Judge Peters agreed Davey had shown remorse and a desire to deal with his anger, but said only an immediate prison sentence was justifiable for the “deeply unpleasant” attack.

Speaking out after his sentencing, mother-of-two Ms Bagshaw said she had endured months of domestic abuse that culminated in the New Year’s Day attack where she feared for her life as it “went on for over an hour”.

She recalled: “When I called 999 I told them I thought he was going to kill me.

“He had jumped on me and started beating me up, swinging me around like a ragdoll.

“I begged him to take me to hospital as there was blood all over the sheets.”

