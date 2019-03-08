Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

How neighbours' 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

PUBLISHED: 06:30 01 August 2019

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A long friendship between neighbours ended in a long, bitter court dispute - costing one woman nearly a quarter of a million pounds.

Topcroft Low Farm kennels owner Sharon Tidnam with friend and neighbour Kathy Thomson. Picture: ArchantTopcroft Low Farm kennels owner Sharon Tidnam with friend and neighbour Kathy Thomson. Picture: Archant

Topcroft kennels owner Sharon Tidnam was ordered by Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday to pay her neighbour £93,000 in legal costs and £3,000 compensation after she lost a row over noise from the kennels.

The 62-year old said she had known barrister and neighbour Matthew McNiff for 16 years and that they were good friends up until last year.

She said he had even made a short speech at her 40th wedding anniversary and her 60th birthday.

But that friendship came to an end in 2018 after Mr McNiff, of Manor Farm, Rectory Road, brought a private prosecution against Mrs Tidnam over the noise of dogs at her kennels at Low Farm, Snakes Lane.

Topcroft Low Farm kennels owner Sharon Tidnam looks after up to 25 dogs. Picture: ArchantTopcroft Low Farm kennels owner Sharon Tidnam looks after up to 25 dogs. Picture: Archant

The trial heard Mr McNiff and his wife could hear the "howling and barking" from their home half-a-mile away.

Now, Mrs Tidnam has a legal bill of £96,000 after being found guilty of breaching an order to prevent noise nuisance in June this year.

"The first trial cost me £130,000," she said. "I used all of my savings and my husband used his pension money. I don't know how I am going to pay, I don't know what to do."

She is determined not to give up on her business and vowed never to close it down.

Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLow Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Mrs Tidnam was banned from keeping more than 25 dogs at the farm following the first trial, whereas before she would keep up to 50.

More than 10 kennels now lay empty with others fitted with an acoustic roof to minimise the noise of barking.

Mrs Tidnam and her husband of 44 years Russell, 67, have been running the kennels for 31 years.

Mr Tidnam said the farm has been with his family for three generations, adding: "We have never had complaints from neighbours, the council or customers. In all these years we have never had a complaint made against us."

Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLow Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Villagers have rallied in support of Mrs Tidnam, with 30 people attending the sentencing at Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court.

The day after, a nearby fisherman heard about the court battle and donated £5 to Mrs Tidnam to begin a crowdfund for her costs.

A new customer at the kennels spoke highly of the business, stating she wanted her new Border Collie puppy named Bow to spend a day getting used to the farm to prepare her for future holidays.

Mr McNiff has been contacted for comment.

Topcroft Low Farm kennels owner Sharon Tidnam looks after up to 25 dogs. Picture: ArchantTopcroft Low Farm kennels owner Sharon Tidnam looks after up to 25 dogs. Picture: Archant

The empty kennels at Topcroft Low Farm after owner Sharon Tidnam was banned from keeping more than 25 dogs. Picture: ArchantThe empty kennels at Topcroft Low Farm after owner Sharon Tidnam was banned from keeping more than 25 dogs. Picture: Archant

Sharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: ArchantSharon Tidnam with husband Russell outside Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Photo: Archant

Supporters of Topcroft kennels owner Sharon Tidnam outside Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday July 30 2019. Photo: ArchantSupporters of Topcroft kennels owner Sharon Tidnam outside Yarmouth Magistrates Court on Tuesday July 30 2019. Photo: Archant

Related articles

Most Read

‘There’s now a feeling of oppression’ - Anger at spiked metal gate installed to restrict beach access

People protesting against new gate at West Runton beach. L=R, Bev Burnham, Liz Quigley, Nigel and Teresa Turner. Pictures: David Bale

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Norwich City transfer rumours: Fresh offer for Rhodes leaves Wednesday bosses furious

Norwich City have reportedly made a fresh offer for former loanee Jordan Rhodes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Is this a record? A house that’s been for sale for eight years

The property in Lords Lane, Burgh Castle which was first listed for sale in 2011 and is now reduced, priced at £17,500. Pic; Archant library.

North Norfolk hotel sold by football club chairman

The George Hotel, Cley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fisherman blocks vehicle access to beach with new gate

A gate being erected at West Runton beach. Pictures: Bev Burnham

Couple’s lives devastated by Lyme disease picked up in Thetford Forest

Laura Bradley and Martin Edwards, from Tasburgh, who suffer with Lyme disease. Photo: Laura Bradley

Kennels owner landed with £93,000 legal bill in neighbour row over dog noise

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Warning for thunderstorms, lightning strikes and heavy rain brought forward

A dramatic photo of lightning during the storm. Photo: Brad Damms

Risk of power cuts and road closures as warning is issued for thunderstorms

Storm over attleborough Photo: Liam Ayers

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning issued after Norfolk fisherman fined for having no licence

An Environment Agency Officer. PIC: Environment Agency Twitter.

How neighbours’ 16-year friendship ended with a £226,000 court battle

Sharon Tidnam at Low Farm Boarding Kennels. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Football club’s rallying cry to help the Magpies soar and ‘achieve something really special’

Dereham Town Football Club is calling on local people to show their support for the Magpies. Pictured is fans at Bury. Picture: DTFC

Cantwell eyes central City role after influential friendly display

Todd Cantwell of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 30/07/2019

To be successful in Britain now, you have to be posh. The new Cabinet proves it

Would Boris have become PM without family wealth and connections? Picture: Dominic Lipinski / PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists