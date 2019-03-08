Norwich man appears in court charged with assaulting female police officer

A man has appeared in court charged with assaulting a female police officer, who suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose.

Shannon Lovelock, 34, of Barnards Yard, Norwich, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

The officer was assaulted during an incident on King Street, Norwich, at about 12.20am on Saturday, March 18.

Lovelock appeared at Norwich Crown Court over a video link from Norwich prison.

No pleas were taken on the charges during the short hearing.

A provisional trial date has been set for October 23. and the case is expected to last three days

Kevin Eastwick appeared for the prosecution and Ian James for Lovelock,

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned the case and remanded Lovelock in custody