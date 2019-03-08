Norwich man charged following assaults on police officers

A man has been charged with assault after a female police officer suffered a fractured eye socket and broken nose.

Three officers were assaulted during an incident on King Street at about 12.20am on Saturday, March 18.

Shannon Lovelock, 34, of Barnards Yard in Norwich, has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent to resist arrest, actual bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Lovelock has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court on Monday, May 20.