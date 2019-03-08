Search

Teenager cleared of attempted murder after stabbing mother's partner

PUBLISHED: 15:26 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:50 25 October 2019

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A teenager who stabbed her mother's partner after a history of domestic abuse has been cleared by a jury of attempted murder.

Shanice Myers, 19, attacked her mother's partner Daniel Paul armed with two knives on the evening of May 5.

She stabbed Mr Paul multiple times as he was having a "heated argument" with her mother.

Miss Myers, of Proctors Close, King's Lynn, told Norwich Crown Court of a history of abuse and violence Mr Paul used to inflict on her mother.

She denied attempted murder and an alternative charge of wounding with intent during a four day trial this week.

A jury of nine men and three women found Miss Myers not guilty on both counts after around seven hours of deliberation.

