Woman in court on attempted murder charge

PUBLISHED: 14:14 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:14 18 October 2019

The trial will take place at Norwich Crown Court Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman accused of attempted murder will stand trial on Monday.

Shanice Myers, 18, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday after being produced from HMP Peterborough.

Lawyers set a time estimate of five days for the trial, with the prosecution case expected to last three days at most.

Myers, of Proctors Close, King's Lynn, entered not guilty pleas to the attempted murder of Daniel Paul on May 5 this year.

She also denied a count of wounding with intent against the same victim on the same date.

A trial, which is expected to last five days, has been set for Monday.

The defendant was remanded in custody until then by Judge David Goodin.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

